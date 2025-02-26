BTS star V breaks the internet with new military photos; fans react!

K-pop star Kim Tae-hyung aka V of the boy band BTS, has fans in a serious meltdown as he shared some new glimpses from military enlistment.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Kim Tae-hyung aka V of K-pop sensation BTS took fans by a pleasant surprise, with his jaw-dropping physical transformation during military duty.

With a sneak peek of his military life, V also shared a message for his fans. “I came to report Sergeant Kim’s survival.! It’s D-107,” he wrote in the caption. “The scary winter is over and I’ll take care of yourself in the warm spring and get ready for it!”

The picture post has garnered 14 million hearts so far, while the singer kept the comments option turned off.

Notably, K-pop septet is currently on a self-described hiatus, for all seven singers to fulfil their mandatory military duty.

Jin, the oldest member of the boys’ band, and J-Hope – the first ones to start their mandatory military service – have completed their duty. The remaining five members are still enlisted for the service. V, along with Jimin, Jungkook and RM, was the last one to start the service on December 11.

For the uninitiated, South Korea requires all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military or social service, but it revised the law in 2020 to let globally recognised K-pop stars delay signing up until age 30.