BTS member Suga and South Korean actress Go Ara have sparked dating rumours after fans spotted what they believe are similarities between the stars’ social media posts from Barcelona.

The speculation began after fans noticed recent Instagram posts by Suga and Go Ara, that were both dated July 2 and appeared to feature Barcelona’s famous Sagrada Família.

The similarities quickly caught the attention of fans, with some speculating that the two stars may have visited the landmark around the same time.

Social media users have been closely examining the posts for possible clues about a relationship between Suga and Go Ara.

In addition to the Barcelona photos, some fans have pointed to alleged similarities in clothing and accessories featured in their respective posts.

However, the similarities remain unverified and do not establish that the two celebrities were together in Spain. Neither Suga nor Go Ara has publicly confirmed that they are dating.

Suga’s reported Barcelona visit came around the same time as BTS’ ARIRANG World Tour dates in Spain on June 26 and 27.

The timing has added fuel to the online speculation, although there is no confirmed information indicating that Suga and Go Ara travelled together or met during the trip.

It also remains unclear whether Go Ara was in Spain for professional commitments or a personal trip.

Go Ara’s past BTS connection

Fans have also revisited Go Ara’s previous connection to BTS through the 2016 historical drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

Go Ara played the lead role of Ah-ro in the series, while BTS member V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, made his acting debut as Han Sung.