BTS star Suga to enlist military service next; not as active-duty soldier

A day after Jin, the eldest member of K-Pop sensation BTS began his mandatory military service, reports are that Suga is next in line for enlistment.

As per the reports from Korean media outlets, after Jin, the second eldest member of BTS, Suga, will be the next to enlist for the mandatory military service of South Korea, which bounds all able-bodied men in the country aged between 18 and 28, to serve in the military for 18 and 21 months as part of efforts to defend against nuclear-armed North Korea.

Suga, who turned 29 earlier this year, and had his military enlistment deferred until the end of next year, under the revised law, will begin duty soon, however not as an active-duty soldier.

According to the details, the rapper of the K-pop septet, who had his shoulder surgery in 2020, will carry out his military service as a social service agent, reported the local media outlet of the country.

Quoting Big Hit Music – the talent management agency of the band – the media outlet reported, “BTS members plan to serve in the military sequentially according to their own plans. It is difficult to confirm the artist’s personal information.”

Speaking of his medical conditions, the agency earlier stated, “Suga also felt that it was important for him to restore himself to good health to prepare for his mandatory military service as well as his post-service musical career.”

“After extensive discussion with the company, the decision was made to undergo the surgical procedure,” the statement read further.

To note, serving as a social service agent is an alternative form of mandatory military service in South Korea, for those unable to serve in a base as soldiers due to factors including health, and family situations.

The social service agents serve in ‘government agencies and welfare institutes’ such as schools, government buildings, local parking lots, nursing homes and subway stations. The aforementioned service is three months longer than the usual 21 months of the Korean Army, including three weeks of basic military training.

All other members of the all-boys band will also serve the mandatory military duty according to their respective plans, the agency announced earlier this year, as the musicians said they are taking a break as a group to work on solo projects.

They are reported to be back as a group in 2025.

