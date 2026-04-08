BTS take fans on a dark, dystopian journey in ‘Hooligan’ music video

BTS are embracing a bold new creative direction with the release of their latest music video, “Hooligan,” delivering a striking visual that pushes their storytelling to new heights.

The global K-pop superstars dropped the video on April 7, offering fans a cinematic experience set in a dark, dystopian world. The visual opens with the group standing atop a glowing red platform, surrounded by masked dancers and an imposing palace backdrop, creating an atmosphere that feels both powerful and mysterious.

As the video unfolds, the tone grows even more intense. The members are seen walking through shadowy corridors while civilians eerily float above them, adding to the surreal and almost haunting aesthetic. The imagery reflects a world in chaos, with BTS positioned at its center, commanding attention.

Lyrically, “Hooligan” carries a rebellious edge. RM’s verses drive the track with a confident, high-energy flow, reinforcing the song’s theme of breaking norms and embracing individuality.

The release is part of BTS’s highly anticipated comeback album ARIRANG, which marks their return as a full group after nearly four years. During their hiatus, all seven members completed South Korea’s mandatory military service, making this era especially meaningful for fans.