BTS Announces Massive 2026-2027 World Tour Dates

Global K-pop superstars BTS have officially unveiled the dates and cities for their highly anticipated world tour, marking their triumphant return to live performances following the completion of mandatory military service by all seven members (RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook).

The tour, supporting their upcoming fifth album set for release on March 20, 2026, kicks off in April 2026 and extends through March 2027, spanning 34 regions with a total of 79 shows—their most extensive trek to date. Additional dates in Japan, the Middle East, and other locations are expected to be announced soon.

The announcement, shared via BIGHIT MUSIC on Weverse and the official site, sent fans (known as ARMY) into a frenzy, with many noting that platforms like Weverse experienced crashes due to overwhelming traffic. This marks BTS’s first full-group world tour in nearly four years, following their last major outing with the *Permission to Dance on Stage* series.

Key Tour Highlights and Confirmed Dates

The tour features multi-night stands in major cities, utilizing immersive 360-degree in-the-round staging for an epic fan experience. It begins in South Korea before heading to Asia, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific.

Here are some of the initial confirmed stops (subject to updates):

– April 2026

– Goyang, South Korea (April 9, 11-12) – Goyang Stadium

– Tokyo, Japan (April 17-18)

– Tampa, USA (April 25-26)

– El Paso, USA (May 2-3)

– Mexico City, Mexico (May 7, 9-10)

– Stanford, USA (May 16-17)

– Las Vegas, USA (May 23-24, 27)

– June-July 2026

– Busan, South Korea (June 12-13)

– Madrid, Spain (June 26-27)

– Brussels, Belgium (July 1-2)

– London, UK (July 6-7)

– Munich, Germany (July 11-12)

– Paris, France (July 17-18)

– **August-September 2026**

– East Rutherford, USA (Aug 1-2)

– Foxborough, USA (Aug 5-6)

– Baltimore, USA (Aug 10-11)

– Arlington, USA (Aug 15-16)

– Toronto, Canada (Aug 22-23)

– Chicago, USA (Aug 27-28)

– Los Angeles, USA (Sept 1-2, 5-6)

– Later 2026-2027

– Various South American cities (e.g., Bogotá, Lima, Santiago, Buenos Aires, São Paulo in October)

– Asia-Pacific stops including Kaohsiung (Taiwan), Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Melbourne, Sydney, Hong Kong, and Manila (concluding in March 2027)

For the full and most up-to-date list, check the official announcement on [2026bts.com](https://2026bts.com/) or Weverse.

Album and Comeback Details

The new album—BTS’s first full-group release since 2020—features 14 tracks and is described as a reflection of each member’s personal growth and collective journey. Pre-orders begin on **January 16, 2026**. The group has emphasized approaching this era with the same passion as their early days, promising a fresh chapter for fans worldwide.

Ticket Information

Presales for ARMY members are rolling out soon (starting around January 22-23 in many markets), with general sales following. Details vary by region—check Ticketmaster (for North America), Live Nation (Europe), or local platforms. Expect high demand, so fans are advised to prepare early.

This comeback is set to be monumental, with industry estimates suggesting the tour could generate massive revenue and cement BTS’s status as global icons. ARMY worldwide are celebrating: “BTS is coming, the world is purple again!”