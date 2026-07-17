BTS V asks for Biryani and Karahi in adorable reply to Pakistani fan

BTS member V – whose real name is Kim Taehyung – has sent Pakistani ARMYs into a frenzy after a sweet interaction on Weverse where he mentioned Pakistan’s famous dishes, biryani and karahi.

The heartwarming moment happened when a Pakistani fan posted a message asking Taehyung, “Taetae when Pakistan?? want to see you.”

The BTS star responded with a playful question that immediately caught fans’ attention: “If I come to Pakistan, will you make Biryani and Karahi?”

Taehyung’s unexpected mention of two beloved Pakistani foods quickly went viral, with fans expressing their excitement and disbelief across social media platforms.

Pakistani ARMYs flooded the internet with emotional reactions, calling the interaction a dream come true. One fan wrote, “This was not in my whole bingo list,” while another shared, “NOOO FRICKIN WAYYYY SOMEONEEE PINCHH MEEE.”

Other fans celebrated the moment with comments including, “This is everything for us Pakistani ARMYs,” and “He even knows our dishes.” Many fans said they were overwhelmed seeing the K-pop idol acknowledge Pakistani fan.

The adorable exchange has become a memorable moment for BTS fans in Pakistan, who are now hoping that Taehyung and the group will one day visit the country and experience its food and hospitality firsthand.