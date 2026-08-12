BTS members V and Jung Kook have opened up about health struggles they have been quietly managing while performing on the group’s Arirang World Tour, prompting concern among fans.

During a Wednesday live broadcast on Weverse, V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, revealed that his hearing has been getting worse for around two and a half years. He told fans that he had never previously spoken publicly about the issue.

“I’ve never told ARMYs about this, but it’s been like two and a half years? My hearing’s gotten worse,” V said.

When Jung Kook asked about his recent hospital visits and whether his condition had improved, V explained that there is a significant difference between his two ears. He compared his hearing ability to being around 100 on one side and only about 30 on the other.

V also revealed that his hearing became worse during his mandatory military service. He said that because those around him emphasized physical and mental strength, he initially convinced himself that the problem might simply be something he needed to overcome mentally.

Jung Kook urged his bandmate not to ignore the issue or try to simply push through it. V reassured fans that he is now taking his medication regularly and continuing to visit the hospital.

Jung Kook, meanwhile, shared that he has been dealing with significant pain in his shin while performing. He said the injury is close to becoming a stress fracture, making it difficult for him to perform some of the physically demanding movements he normally enjoys.

The singer admitted that he wanted to keep running and jumping during performances but sometimes had to hold himself back because of the pain.

Jung Kook also explained that the group’s demanding touring schedule has made it difficult for the injury to fully heal. With concerts continuing one after another, he said he is instead trying to manage the condition while performing.

BTS resumed the second leg of their Arirang World Tour on August 1 with two concerts at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.