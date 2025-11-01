Buckingham Palace confirms fate of Queen’s dogs who have been living with Sarah Ferguson as she leaves Royal Lodge

Buckingham Palace has cleared the air around the future of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s two corgis, Muick and Sandy as Sarah Ferguson Sarah Ferguson and Andrew forced to move out of Royal Lodge.

Following the Queen’s death in 2022, her two corgis went into the custody of her son, Andrew beacuse he was the one who had gifted the two dogs to his mother.

Andrew’s ex-wife – the former Duchess of York – took on the responsibility of caring for Her Majesty’s two beloved corgis and brought them to Royal Lodge, where she had been living with her ex-husband, Andrew.

However, as King Charles stripped Andrew of all his titles and evicted him and Sarah from the Windsor mansion, Royal Lodge, questions arose about the future of their pets.

Following the confusion, Buckingham Palace released a statement, announcing that the Corgis will stay in the care of their family.

The corgis will remain with the family,” the statement read.

Prince Andrew will reportedly move to a property on the private Sandringham estate while Sarah will make her own arrangements. However, it did not clarify if it would be Andrew, Sarah or Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice who would give dogs a home.

Sarah Ferguson is a mother to seven dogs, including two adorable corgis and five spirited Norfolk terriers.