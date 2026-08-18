Buckingham Palace issues urgent notice over Harry visits

The Royal Collection Trust issues a timely alert reminding visitors to grab a spot for the Summer opening of Buckingham Palace’s State Rooms prior to it wrapping up for this year.

The notification from the Royal Collection Trust emphasizes the narrowing window for visitors hoping to experience the royal residence while it’s in its popular, extended summer opening hours.

Year on year, Buckingham Palace, official home of King Charles III in London, draws millions of visitors, giving access to iconic features like the Grand Staircase, the Throne Room and the Palace Gardens.

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Interest In Royal Movements Heightened The Palace announcement comes in wake of a week seeing increased chatter on media outlets concerning public interests and the schedule for the Royal Family along with rumor’s surrounding Prince Harry and travel to the UK.

Leaked reports have alluded to increased travels by the Duke of Sussex over recent months and potentially more planned for major upcoming UK events including the Invictus Games.

However, Palace sources stated that this sort of announcement regarding public ticketing was “standard operational procedure by the Royal Collection Trust”.

Details for 2023 State Rooms Visitors Opening Dates: Summer, 2023 Closing Date: 23 September, 2023 Location: Buckingham Palace, London Opening Hours: Time slots available daily during operating season.

Booking: Visitors urged to book timed tickets online via the Royal Collection Trust website in advance to avoid disappointment.