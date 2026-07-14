Buckingham Palace seeks security expert for high-risk cases

Buckingham Palace has kicked off a job search for a security professional who will manage difficult and dangerous clearance cases at the Queen’s primary residence. The Royal Household seeks to appoint a Screening Manager to its Security Liaison team within the Private Secretary’s Office, responsible for managing the protective security and visitor vetting which keeps the royal residences safe.

Overseeing complicated security clearances Working on an annual salary of £35,000, the new Security Screening Manager will head a team of Screening Officers.

The job role focuses on ensuring that every guest, visitor, and contractor gains access to the royal estate only after their backgrounds have been thoroughly checked.

It states: “Serve as the escalation point for complex, high-risk or sensitive cases, determining appropriate action and managing screening-related incidents.” applicants for the post will need to be experienced in the fields of security screening, background vetting, or intelligence led security.

They will have extensive involvement in all palace operations as well as engagement with key partners in national security to ensure protection at all visits and major state events, including high profile royal visits. A Royal Household Usual Perk On top of an annual salary of £35,000, the role benefits from: A 15% non-contributory pension; A holiday allowance of 25 days; Free on-site daily lunch provided. Discounts at the Royal Collection Trust and free entry to historic houses.

High Security Standard Presently, the public who attend tours at the palace must undergo airport style physical screening.

Visitors are scanned via metal detectors while their mobile phones, keys, and cameras undergo X-ray checks. But this role addresses the administrative rather than the physical safety element, dealing with who gets to know what about people invited inside royal grounds and residences for their own private use, not on an open day or general public tour.

With the Queen’s official residences at the centre of a lot of interest from the public concerning safety, an efficient individual overseeing all security checks ensures the palace operates an iron clad and secure security protocol.