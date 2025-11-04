Buckingham Palace to honor late Queen’s fashion on her 100th birthday with biggest exhibition

Buckingham Palace is gearing up to honor late Queen Elizabeth II’s ethereal fashion with a largest-ever exhibition on her 100th birthday.

On Tuesday, November 4, the royal family shared that the exhibition of the late Queen Elizabeth II's fashion will go on display at Buckingham Palace next year as April 21, 2026 will mark 100 years since her birth.

The landmark exhibition will feature almost 200 items including a tulle bridesmaid dress worn by an 8-year-old then Princess Elizabeth in 1934 and the opulent gowns she wore for her wedding and coronation.

In addition to her iconic dressed, the exhibition will also display her private, off-duty wardrobe, from her riding clothes and Harris tweed jackets to raincoats and headscarves.

British designers featured in the exhibition include Norman Hartnell alongside modern talents Erdem Moralioglu, Richard Quinn, and Christopher Kane.

“Queen Elizabeth II´s wardrobe is one of the most significant living archives in modern fashion history. From the decline of the court dressmaker to the rise of couturiers like Hartnell and Hardy Amies, her garments tell the story of Britain and its changing identity through fashion,” Kane said.

The exhibition. called Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style, will be held at The King’s Gallery from April 10, 2026 to Oct. 18, 2026. Tickets go on sale Tuesday.