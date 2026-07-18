Buckingham Palace welcomes new PM Andy Burnham

LONDON – A decidedly new political era has dawned for the United Kingdom. In a lightning fast and historically significant transition at Buckingham Palace, King Charles III formally invited Andy Burnham to form the country’s next government, appointing him the nation’s new Prime Minister.

The meeting at the monarch’s London residence followed the official resignation of the former Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, bringing an end to his term in office after a seismic political upset within the ruling Labour Party.

A Historic Handover at the Palace The transfer of power followed British constitutional tradition precisely, even if in an utterly modern context.

Keir Starmer was the first to be received by the King, announcing his resignation in the wake of a tumultuous leadership battle within his party that left the country “in a better shape than I found it.” Shortly after Starmer’s departure from Buckingham Palace, the King received Andy Burnham – a former Greater Manchester Mayor widely nicknamed the “King of the North” – who he invited to form the new administration and “kiss hands upon appointment.”

The 56-year-old Burnham enters 10 Downing Street, bolstered by an overwhelming mandate from 349 Labour MPs. His acceptance speech focused on transforming the culture in Westminster, emphasizing a “problem-solving rather than a point-scoring approach” and vowing a focus on “unlocking the potential of every community and neighborhood.”

Parallel Address Changes: Two Leaders Treating Famous Homes as Offices What is particularly striking about the royal receiving of Burnham is the peculiar parallel it highlights in modern British political practice: Both men appear set on a more pragmatic use of the UK’s most famous addresses.

While the monarch officially welcomed Burnham at Buckingham Palace, for nearly two centuries, he did not live there. Following an announcement late last year, King Charles confirmed that he and Queen Camilla will continue to make Clarence House near Buckingham Palace their permanent home, with the palace now to serve as a solely operational and ceremonial “day office.”

Likewise, the incoming Prime Minister Andy Burnham has signaled that he will break from convention, intending to split his time between London and his native North West to govern, rather than rule from the traditional hub of the capital.

After the formal audience at Buckingham Palace, the incoming administration will turn its attention to appointing a new cabinet. Prime Minister Burnham and his colleagues have vowed to bring in a new style of governing that will break with rigid, centralized politics to ensure a direct feedback mechanism between local communities and Whitehall.

This new chapter in British politics, one marked by a modernized monarch and a regionally minded Prime Minister, has now begun.