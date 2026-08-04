Buckingham Palace is set to enter a new era as King Charles III is expected to remain based at Clarence House rather than move into the iconic London residence once its major refurbishment is complete.

The decision marks a significant change for the royal family, as Buckingham Palace has served as the official London home of British monarchs for nearly two centuries since Queen Victoria took the throne in 1837.

When renovation work began in 2017, officials had expected the palace to continue serving as King Charles’ primary residence. However, earlier this year, it was confirmed that the monarch would not move back into the private apartments following the completion of the extensive 10-year refurbishment project.

Instead, Charles is expected to continue living at Clarence House, his longtime London residence located near Buckingham Palace. He will still maintain private rooms at the palace, which can be used when needed.

The £369 million ($487 million) refurbishment project has focused on replacing outdated electrical wiring, plumbing, heating systems and other essential infrastructure to preserve the historic building for future generations.

A recent video released by the royal family on August 3 highlighted improvements made during the renovation, including the installation of new lifts designed to improve accessibility.

With no resident monarch occupying the private apartments, Buckingham Palace could see expanded public access. Officials are reportedly considering opening more areas of the palace throughout the year rather than limiting visits mainly to the traditional summer opening period.

The change could transform the role of the famous royal residence from a private home into a more public-facing landmark focused on official events, ceremonies and visitor experiences.

Buckingham Palace currently welcomes around 700,000 visitors each year, and officials have indicated that public access could increase in the future, although specific plans have not yet been announced.