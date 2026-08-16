Buckingham Palace wishes Princess Anne a happy 76th birthday

Princess Anne’s 76th birthday was celebrated with a distinctive tribute from Buckingham Palace. On Saturday, August 15, the late Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter celebrated her special day, drawing the attention of royal fans.

In honor of the princess’s birthday, the Palace sent a special greeting that highlighted a rare moment of lightheartedness involving the renowned, no-nonsense royal. On Saturday, the King’s Office posted a birthday message saying, “Wishing a Happy Birthday to The Princess Royal,” alongside a cake emoji.

A photo capturing Anne’s viral moment with Scottish rugby star Sione Tuipulotu from earlier this year was included with the greeting. During a ceremony in February, the princess appeared to avoid Tuipulotu’s embrace, an incident that swiftly went viral. Three weeks later, Tuipulotu finally received a hug from the Princess Royal when she presented him with the Six Nations Championship trophy, marking their reunion.

Anne is widely known for her disciplined, strict, and methodical approach to carrying out her royal duties. As a result, Buckingham Palace’s playful post offered royal admirers a rare glimpse into the Princess Royal’s less formal side.

Previously, details revealed Royal insiders have spoken out after Princess Anne made a tough decision about her royal duties amid some of the busiest weeks in the calendar.

The Princess Royal has just returned from a grueling trip abroad, touring South Korea and Thailand on behalf of her brother King Charles III, and wasted no time jumping back into domestic official duties after less than 24 hours off. Princess Anne, at age 73, is part of an older generation but has steadfastly refused to consider stepping down and slowing her pace.

‘No Pause for Breath’ ‘It’s impossible to imagine the Princess Royal actually pausing for breath,’ Ailsa Anderson, who served as private secretary and communications secretary to Queen Elizabeth II, told the Hello!