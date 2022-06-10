LIVE: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail presents Budget 2022-23

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail is presenting the budget for the financial year 2022-23 (Budget 2022-23) in the National Assembly.
Miftah Ismail started his speech by saying that the past government left the country’s economy in doldrums and hurt investor confidence by changing finance ministers and financial policies frequently.
The finance minister was of the view that the ruling coalition took over the country’s reins despite “the fact that it will have to take difficult decisions to save the economy” which may harm their respective parties’ popularity but they chose to keep national interest above party interest.
He maintained that the budget is aimed at giving the working class and the downtrodden more relief as compared to the elite class as working class mostly chooses to buy local products rather than imported ones and give economy a boost.
He deeply criticised former PM Imran Khan by saying that he never cared for the poor for he himself said that “keeping a check on potato and tomato prices is not a PM’s job”.
Miftah Ismail said that Budget 2022-23 will focus on providing facilities to farmers growing crops that produce cooking oil, like corn and sunflower, so that the country doesn’t have to import palm oil, which is touching a record high in international market.
He said that, keeping in view the current economic situation, the government has decided to cut the operating expenditure to maximum so there will be a complete ban on buying new furniture, stationary for govt offices. There will also be a complete ban on govt-sponsored foreign trips other than necessary diplomatic visits.
MAJOR POINTS AND ANNOUCEMENTS
Remittances target 33.2 billion PKR
GDP growth target set at 5 percent
Inflation to be brought down at 11.5 percent
FBR Revenue Target at 7004 billion PKR
Non-Tax revenue target at 2000 billion
Import target at USD 70 billion
Export target at USD 35 Billion
Youth to get interest-free loans upto Rs500,000 under new employment scheme
End of 8 percent withholding tax on distributors, producers
Profit rate decreased to 5 percent from 10 percent on national saving schemes
Special exemption from income cax for cinema owners and film producers
MAJOR ALLOCATIONS IN BUDGET 2022-23
Rs1450 billion allocated for defence
Rs699 billion for targeted subsidy
Rs21 Billion for Benazir Nashunuma Program
Rs800 billion for PSDP
Rs364 billion for Benazir Income Support Program
Rs64 billion for Higher Education Program
Rs24 Billion allocated for Health
Rs11 Billion for Agriculture
Rs9.60 billion for Climate Change
Rs3.46 billion for Maritime Affairs
Rs25.99 billion for Atomic Energy Commission
Rs10.12 billion for food security
