LIVE: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail presents Budget 2022-23

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail is presenting the budget for the financial year 2022-23 (Budget 2022-23) in the National Assembly.

Miftah Ismail started his speech by saying that the past government left the country’s economy in doldrums and hurt investor confidence by changing finance ministers and financial policies frequently.

The finance minister was of the view that the ruling coalition took over the country’s reins despite “the fact that it will have to take difficult decisions to save the economy” which may harm their respective parties’ popularity but they chose to keep national interest above party interest.

He maintained that the budget is aimed at giving the working class and the downtrodden more relief as compared to the elite class as working class mostly chooses to buy local products rather than imported ones and give economy a boost.

He deeply criticised former PM Imran Khan by saying that he never cared for the poor for he himself said that “keeping a check on potato and tomato prices is not a PM’s job”.

Miftah Ismail said that Budget 2022-23 will focus on providing facilities to farmers growing crops that produce cooking oil, like corn and sunflower, so that the country doesn’t have to import palm oil, which is touching a record high in international market.

He said that, keeping in view the current economic situation, the government has decided to cut the operating expenditure to maximum so there will be a complete ban on buying new furniture, stationary for govt offices. There will also be a complete ban on govt-sponsored foreign trips other than necessary diplomatic visits.

MAJOR POINTS AND ANNOUCEMENTS

Remittances target 33.2 billion PKR

GDP growth target set at 5 percent

Inflation to be brought down at 11.5 percent

FBR Revenue Target at 7004 billion PKR

Non-Tax revenue target at 2000 billion

Import target at USD 70 billion

Export target at USD 35 Billion

Youth to get interest-free loans upto Rs500,000 under new employment scheme

End of 8 percent withholding tax on distributors, producers

Profit rate decreased to 5 percent from 10 percent on national saving schemes

Special exemption from income cax for cinema owners and film producers

MAJOR ALLOCATIONS IN BUDGET 2022-23

Rs1450 billion allocated for defence

Rs699 billion for targeted subsidy

Rs21 Billion for Benazir Nashunuma Program

Rs800 billion for PSDP

Rs364 billion for Benazir Income Support Program

Rs64 billion for Higher Education Program

Rs24 Billion allocated for Health

Rs11 Billion for Agriculture

Rs9.60 billion for Climate Change

Rs3.46 billion for Maritime Affairs

Rs25.99 billion for Atomic Energy Commission

Rs10.12 billion for food security

MORE TO FOLLOW….

Comments