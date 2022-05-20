Budget 2022-23 to be presented in National Assembly on June 10

Prime Minister Shehbaz Shareef has announced to present the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the National Assembly on June 10, ARY News reported.

The Prime Minister’s office has issued a notification announcing that the federal budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 will be presented in the NA on June 10, 2022.

The budget, after passing from the NA, will be forwarded to the senate. The cabinet session to approve budget suggestions will also be held on June 10, 2022.

Earlier, rumours about the federal government planning to delay the National Assembly budget session as talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the 7th Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program are underway were circulating.

The decision by the Prime Minister has put all those speculations to rest.

It is worth mentioning here that the coalition government, led by PM Shehbaz Sharif, is facing several economic challenges since coming into power back in April 2022 after Imran Khan was dethroned as Pakistan PM through a no-confidence motion.

The new coalition setup, since then, had approached International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Saudi government for bailout packages. The federal government recently also held talks with UAE economic team in Lahore for “financial support”.

