IMF talks: Govt likely to delay NA budget session

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is mulling over delaying the National Assembly budget session as talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) for 7th Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program are underway, ARY News reported on Thursday citing sources.

Well-informed sources told ARY News that the federal government has decided to summon a budget session on June 6. The govt also mulling over presenting the fiscal year 2022-23 federal budget on June 10.

It is learnt that Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) may begin talks on May 18 in Doha. The two sides have tentatively planned to meet in Qatar for policy level discussions to revive the programme.

PML-N bigwigs including Prime Minister Shehbaz Shehbaz are in London to meet party supremo Nawaz Sharif over the country’s financial situation and other political matters.

The prime minister, along with his key cabinet members and party leaders, on Wednesday, held detailed discussions with Sharif on the prevailing economic and political situation in the country.

It is worth mentioning here that the coalition government, led by PM Shehbaz Sharif, is facing several economic challenges since coming into power back in April 2022 after Imran Khan was dethroned as Pakistan PM through a no-confidence motion.

The new coalition setup, since then, had approached International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Saudi government for bailout packages. The federal government recently also held talks with UAE economic team in Lahore for “financial support”.

Comments