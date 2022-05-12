FIA refuses to pursue trial against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has refused to lead a trial into the money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz, ARY NEWS reported.

Special Judge Central Aijaz Hasan led the hearing today where Special Prosecutor of the FIA Sikander Zulqarnain submitted that he has been asked by the DG FIA through an investigation officer to leave the case.

While detailing messaging from the top official of the FIA, the special prosecutor said that he was barred from the DG FIA from appearing before the court hearing the money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz.

“It was conveyed that the DG no longer wanted to pursue the case,” he said in his written request which was later made part of the record of the case by the court.

The judge rejected the FIA’s plea and directed Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz to appear before the court on May 14 for indictment proceedings.

اور FIAنے فیصلہ کیا ہے کہ وہ شہباز شریف- حمزہ شہباز ،مقصود چپڑاسی اور ساتھیوں پر منی لانڈرنگ کا کیس نہیں چلانا چاہتے۔عدالت نے فیصلہ دے دیا-کیس بند۔ حیرت ہے مادر وطن کے اداروں پر کہ یہ جرم کی روک تھا کی بجائے جرم کی پرورش کر رہے ہیں۔ کیا آپکو نہیں لگتا تاریخ آپکو معاف نہیں کرے گی — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) May 12, 2022

Shehbaz and his family are facing charges of money laundering of billions of rupees using accounts of their sugar mills and employees, according to the FIA.

