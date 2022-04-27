Money laundering case: Indictment against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza deferred

LAHORE: A special central court of Lahore on Wednesday adjourned proceedings into money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab-elect Hamza Shehbaz after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said that it would not oppose the adjournment for a longer period, ARY NEWS reported.

During the proceedings, the judge remarked as to how interim bail could be extended for such a long period.

The FIA official informed the court that officers probing cases against Shehbaz Sharif have been transferred. “Ali Mardan has been transferred to Sindh and I have been assigned the case a day before and have just read the file,” the new investigation officer in the case said.

The court directed the counsel representing the prime minister, Amjad Parvez, to ensure Shehbaz Sharif’s appearance before the court in the next hearing. Shehbaz’s counsel however argued that his client could not be indicted and he would argue on the matter in the next hearing.

The court later extended the bail pleas of Hamza Shehbaz and Shehbaz Sharif until May 14.

Shehbaz and his family are facing charges of money laundering of billions of rupees using accounts of their sugar mills and employees, according to the FIA.

