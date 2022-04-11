Money laundering case: Indictment against Shehbaz, Hamza deferred

LAHORE: A Lahore court on Monday adjourned hearing of a money laundering case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz until April 27, ARY NEWS reported.

The central court judge Ijaz Hassan Awan was chairing the proceedings of the money laundering case where Shehbaz Sharif’s counsel submitted a plea to exempt him from proceedings.

The court during the proceedings said that the suspects should be produced in order to frame charges and proceed the case. The FIA prosecutor in the case, however, said that they have no yet received orders regarding the case.

In the meanwhile, the counsel of PML-N leaders Amjad Pervaiz said that the interim bail to Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz should be extended for a long period.

“We should first analyze if evidence submitted by FIA could be used for indictment or not,” he said and added, “I am also going to perform Umrah so kindly extend the bail for a longer period.”

The judge asked the PML-N counsel to submit the plea in written and extended the bail plea.

Meanwhile, the special prosecution team skipped the proceedings in the money laundering case said that the FIA has directed them against appearing in the case.

Shehbaz and his family are facing charges of money laundering of billions of rupees using accounts of their sugar mills and employees, according to the FIA.

