Money laundering case: Court extends Shehbaz Sharif’s bail

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday got an extension in his bail despite his failure to appear before the court in money laundering case via sugar mills, ARY NEWS reported.

The special judge central while deciding the bail plea in the money laundering case said in its written order that Shehbaz Sharif sought exemption from appearance during the hearing.

The law requires the accused to appear before the court for interim bail, it said and added that in case of failure to appear before the court, the bail plea is rejected.

It, however, said that since Shehbaz Sharif is in Islamabad to attend National Assembly session as opposition leader therefore the court allows him to perform his responsibility as an MNA.

Shehbaz Sharif should ensure his presence during the next hearing, the court said in its written order while adjourning the hearing until April 04.

The court also stated that counsel of another suspect, Usman, has sought time to discuss court’s jurisdiction in the case and they should also appear before the next hearing to give their arguments on it.

Shehbaz and his family are facing charges of money laundering of billions of rupees using accounts of their sugar mills and employees, according to the FIA.

