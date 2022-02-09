NCA releases Shehbaz Sharif money laundering case’s file

LONDON: Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has released documents related to a money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif after a request from Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) previously led by Shahzad Akbar, ARY NEWS reported.

A British court has already rejected an appeal from Suleman Sharif to bar the release of the full case file of the money-laundering probe against the members of the Sharif family. The court directed the NCA to release the documents by February 08.

Previously, the SAPM Shahzad Akbar rejected the impression of Shehbaz Sharif and his son’s acquittal in the money laundering case in London, adding that the order released by the UK court does not mention the acquittal.

Akbar said the reports about the alleged ‘acquittal’ of younger Sharif or his son Suleiman Shahbaz are incorrect and misreporting.

The SAPM said that the investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA) against Suleiman Shahbaz and some of his family members was not initiated at the request of [Asset Recovery Unit] ARU or NAB, but Pakistan was contacted over the two suspicious transactions by the NCA.

Shahzad Akbar said the opposition leader is facing money laundering charges in Pakistani courts and the statements of the witnesses are being recorded.

