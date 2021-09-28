No mention of Shahbaz’s acquittal in UK court verdict: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: The impression of PML-N President, Shahbaz Sharif and his son Suleiman’s acquittal from the UK court in money laundering case is ‘wrong’, said Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, the SAPM rejected the impression of Shahbaz and his son’s acquittal in the money laundering case in London, adding that the order released by the UK court does not mention the acquittal.

Akbar said the reports about the alleged ‘acquittal’ of younger Sharif or his son Suleiman Shahbaz are incorrect and misreporting.

The SAPM said that the investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA) against Suleiman Shahbaz and some of his family members was not initiated at the request of [Asset Recovery Unit] ARU or NAB, but Pakistan was contacted over the two suspicious transactions by the NCA.

NCA shared few names with Pakistan in this context. He said Pakistan responded to the NCA on the questions asked by it, but the case was not filed by Pakistan, Shahzad Akbar added.

The SAPM said recently NCA decided to stop investigating these funds and therefore agreed to release these funds through court.

Shahzad Akbar further clarified that such a release order is not an acknowledgment that funds are from a legitimate source.

“There is no acquittal of any sort as reported as there was no trial! funds were frozen by NCA and NCA has decided to not investigate these funds anymore.”

Shahzad Akbar said the opposition leader is facing money laundering charges in Pakistani courts and the statements of the witnesses are being recorded. The judgment will come from Pakistani courts in this regard, he maintained.