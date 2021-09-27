Zardari, others get exemption in Park Lane case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad granted former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and others exemption from personal appearance in today’s hearing of Park Lane case.

The PPP leader and other accused through their lawyers filed applications seeking exemption.

The court started recording the deposition of prosecution witness Raheel Nafees.

The accountability judge adjourned the case until October 7 when it will continue recording the witness’s statement.

Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused face charges of corruption through fake bank accounts and embezzlement in the financial facility for Park Lane Private Limited and Parthenon (Pvt) Limited.

The Park Lane case is being investigated under different sections of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, and the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010, over Zardari’s alleged involvement in a loan and its misappropriation by Parthenon Private Limited.

A loan worth Rs 1.5 billion was taken from a bank and transferred to the company’s account in a private bank.