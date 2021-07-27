NAB arrests former CDA chairman in Park Lane reference

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday arrested former chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Farkhand Iqbal in Park Lane reference, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the graft-buster body, former chairman CDA was arrested from Rawalpindi over the accusation of awarding 118 kanals of government’s land to Park Lane company.

The NAB further said Farkhand Iqbal by neglecting the environmental wing’s report, gave away the land to the Park Lane company.

Last year, an accountability court indicted former president and the PPP supreme leader Asif Ali Zardari in a case involving allegations of money laundering and misuse of authority in Park Lane reference.

Park Lane case

Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused face charges of corruption through fake bank accounts and embezzlement in the financial facility for Park Lane Private Limited and Parthenon (Pvt) Limited.

The Park Lane case is being investigated under different sections of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, and the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010, over Zardari’s alleged involvement in a loan and its misappropriation by Parthenon Private Limited.

A loan worth Rs 1.5 billion was taken from a bank and transferred to the company’s account in a private bank.