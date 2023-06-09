33.9 C
Budget 2023-24: 682MW additional power to be generated from solar

Aleem Malik is ARY News correspondent for power division, water resources, ministry of commerce and other business-related issues

ISLAMABAD: In order to address energy-related issues, the federal government has planned to generate an additional 682MW of electricity from solar energy in the upcoming federal budget for FY2023-24, ARY News reported.

According to the budget document available with ARY News, the coalition government has set a target of electricity generation of 43,318MW in the FY2023-24 budget.

Rs205.38 billion have been proposed to be allocated for the power sector in the federal budget 2023-24.

The budget document further says the government has planned to add 1,782MW of cheaper electricity in the upcoming fiscal year to provide relief to the masses.

In FY2023-24, the government has planned to add 682MW from solar energy, 100MW from wind, 245MW from hydroelectricity, 660MW from imported coal and 32MW from biogas.

Later in the day, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will present the federal budget for the next fiscal year with a total outlay of Rs 13,800 billion.

Sources indicated that the budget 2023-24 size will exceed Rs13,800 billion, while the budget deficit is expected to be more than Rs6,000 billion, with expenses of Rs7,300 billion allocated to pay debt.

