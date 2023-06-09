Ishaq Dar unveils federal budget for FY 2023-24 with total outlay of 14.5tr

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar is presenting the budget for the financial year 2023-24 during a National Assembly session on Friday, ARY News reported.

The National Assembly (NA) session began with recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the national anthem. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also in attendance.

At the outset of his speech, the finance minister compared the economic performances of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) governments.

PTI government ‘deliberately’ ruined Pakistan’s Economy through energy subsidies: Ishaq Dar

“During the PML-N previous tenure, inflation was at 4 percent,” Ishaq Dar said, adding that Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) was ranked 5th in South Asia’s best performing market.

The minister noted that the PML-N completed new projects to meet the ‘shortage of electricity’ in the country.

“The infrastructure and motorways were developed, while employment opportunities were also created,” Dar said, adding that the country’s economy prospered during the PML-N’s tenure.

He further said that the PTI government ‘deliberately’ ruined Pakistan’s Economy through energy subsidies. “The PTI government’s incompetence led to the current challenges the country was facing,” he added.

“The previous government broke an agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and damaged the country’s reputation”, he said, adding that public debt and liabilities were “doubled during PTI’s four-year tenure”.

“Circular debt rose to Rs129 billion per annum during PTI’s four-year-rule”, he pointed out. He further lambasted the PTI government for ‘destroying the country’s economy’, saying that the previous rulers laid ‘economic mines’ for the next regime.

Ishaq Dar maintained that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government was taking ‘corrective measures to bring the economy back on track’ after PTI disaster. “By the help of Almighty Allah, the government saved Pakistan from getting default and exposed conspiratorial elements,” he added.

“Current account deficit decreased drastically during fiscal year 2022-23,” he said, adding that the incumbent government adopted “austerity measures” to reduce the deficit, Finance Minister

“The current government significantly reduced unnecessary expenditure”, the minister said, adding that despite a huge increase in interest payments, the fiscal deficit was decreased.

Ishaq Dar noted that the “PTI’s selected government prioritised political interests over national”, adding that the people of Pakistan know who “tried to save the country and who pushed it towards destruction”.

The finance minister pointed out that the country has faced major economic problems due to floods.

MAJOR POINTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

GDP growth target set at 3.5 percent

No new tax on Industrial Sector

IT sector being granted SME status Export Council of Pakistan established for export sector 10pc regulatory duty removed on used cloths Remittance Cards for overseas Pakistanis FBR Revenue Target at 9200 billion PKR Non-Tax revenue target at 2963 billion Non-filer to be charged 0.6pc tax on withdrawal of Rs50K from bank Super tax on annual income of more than Rs500 million 35pc increase in salaries of govt employees 100 pc increase in special conveyance allowance 17.5 percent increase in pensions

MAJOR ALLOCATIONS IN BUDGET 2023-24 Rs65bn allocated for higher education commission Rs70bn allocated for HEC’s development expenditure Rs2709 billion for PSDP Rs1150bn allocated for development Rs1559bn for provincial development programme Rs32.5bn for KP’s newly-merged territories Rs28.5bn for AJK and Giligit Baltistan’s development Rs244bn for Tourism Development Programme Rs82bn for Education Rs26bn for health Rs50bn for manufacturing sector Rs244bn for social development programme Rs1804 billion allocated for defence Rs10bn allocated for PM Laptop Scheme for students Rs5bn allocated for women empowerment programme Rs5bn allocated for PM-Specialised Training Programme for Youth Rs450bn allocated for BISP Rs10bn allocated for PM’s Youth Loan Programme Rs6bn allocated for Benazir Undergraduate Scholarship Rs35bn allocated for Utility Stores Rs4bn granted to Bait-ul-Maal for medical treatment of poor Provinces to get Rs5276 billion Rs761billion for pension Rs17.5billion for Karachi’s K4 programme Rs161bn for transport sector Rs34bn allocated for Science And IT sector

Budget 2023-24

Giving details of the federal budget 2023-24, the finance minister for the next year, GDP growth had been budgeted at 3.5 per cent, terming it a “modest target”.

Ishaq Dar said that this budget is “not an election budget” and is focusing on the “elements of the real economy”.

Agriculture Sector

Ishaq Dar noted that agriculture sector was the backbone of our country’s economy. Along with other measures, the government has increased the agricultural loans to Rs2250 billion from Rs1800 billion.

The minister announced that Rs30 billion has been allocated to shift 50,000 agricultural tube-wells will be shifted to solar energy.

Moreover, all taxes and duties have been removed from import of quality seeds. Dar added that food processing units will also be tax-free.

“Rs10 billion has been allocated for business and agricultural loan scheme, while Rs6 billion for import of fertilizers,” he added.

Dar announced that the government has removed all “taxes and duties” on machinery used to increase rice production while taxes on the import of saplings have also been removed.

IT Sector

Referring to Information Technology (IT) Sector, Ishaq Dar said that the incumbent government has decided to grant it status of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The finance minister announced that the income tax relief on IT imports has been extended till June 2026. “Furthermore, Rs5 billion venture capital fund will be established for IT sector,” he added.

The government has also decided to provide professional training to 50,000 IT graduates.

Pakistan’s economy turmoil

Pakistan’s economy is in turmoil amid financial woes and the delay in an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that would release much-needed funding crucial to avoid the risk of default.

The budget is being keenly watched as the government is caught between a painful fiscal adjustment reforms agenda set by the IMF, and to make room for any relief to the people ahead of a national election scheduled in early November.

For the outgoing fiscal year 2022-23, which ends on June 30, the country’s GDP growth fell to 0.29% against last year’s annual budget target of 5%, and a revised projection of 2% by the central bank.

Inflation posted at 38% in May is the highest in Asia. The IMF’s $1.1 billion funding, stalled since November, is critical for Pakistan to unlock other bilateral and multilateral financing to avert a debt default.

