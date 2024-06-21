Budget 2024-25: Bilawal decries lack of consultation with PPP

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday decried the ‘lack of consultation’ with his party ahead of the federal budget 2024-25, ARY News reported.

Address an event in Karachi’s Lyari neighborhood to celebrate the birthday of former prime minister late Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal said that the Pakistan Muslim-League-Nawa (PML-N) led federal government should have consulted with all its allies, especially the PPP.

“We believe that all allies especially the PPP should have consulted by the federal government on the budget preparation. We would have proposed measures that help alleviate the problems of the people,” Bilawal added.

The PPP chairman said that Pakistan is going through a ‘difficult’ period and everybody needs to work together to save the country’s economy.

“Our representatives had a meeting with the government in Islamabad today (to deliberate on the budget)

Bilawal said that whatever can be done to address the PPP should be done by the government.

Free solar panels

Speaking on Sindh budget, the PPP chief said that the provincial government is initiating a new project under which, free solar panels to the needy people.

He said that due to solar panels, it will be possible for the people to get rid of the problem of load shedding which he said being carried out for up to 18 hours.

“The solar project will be spread across Sindh within 5 years,” Bilawal added

Earlier on Thursday, the PPP chairman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the former’s reservations over the budget 2024-25.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister urged all political parties to work together for the development and prosperity of the country and public welfare.

According to a press statement issued by the PM Office, the prime minister and the PPP chairman held discussions on national political issues.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz said that a consultation was held with the PPP regarding the budget 2024-2025. He said the economy is showing positive indicators while stock market witnessed historic boom.

The prime minister said steps have been taken to provide relief to the common man in the budget of the new financial year. He said more consultation will continue through committees.