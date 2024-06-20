PM Shehbaz, Bilawal form committees to consult on budget

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the former’s reservations over the budget 2024-25, ARY News reported.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister urged all political parties to work together for the development and prosperity of the country and public welfare.

According to a press statement issued by the PM Office, the prime minister and the PPP chairman held discussions on national political issues.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz said that a consultation was held with the PPP regarding the budget 2024-2025. He said the economy is showing positive indicators while stock market witnessed historic boom.

The prime minister said steps have been taken to provide relief to the common man in the budget of the new financial year. He said more consultation will continue through committees.

A dinner was given by the Prime Minister in honour of the PPP delegation.

From the PML-N, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervez Malik and former Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique were also present in the meeting.

The PPP delegation also included Chairman Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Khurshid Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar and Sherry Rehman.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did not attend the budget session on June 12, citing that the government did not consult the PPP during the preparation of the budget.

Read more: Rana Sanaullah admits PPP’s concerns over budgets are ‘valid’

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah, Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs acknowledged that the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) objections to the Budget 2024-25 are justified.

Addressing a press conference, the PML-N Punjab president said admitted that there was a lack of consultation with the PPP on the budget but the party’s concerns would be addressed before the budget is passed.

“Their [PPP] concerns are valid, but it wasn’t like they weren’t consulted at all. Yes, there was some lack from our side. However, the budget isn’t finalised yet, we’re still taking proposals,” he added.