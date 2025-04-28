Electricity tariff likely to drop in Pakistan

Electricity tariff is xpected to further decrease under monthly and quarterly adjustments in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, electricity could become cheaper by 3 paisas per unit under the March monthly adjustment, while a reduction of more than Re1 per unit is expected under the quarterly adjustment.

Overall, a relief of approximately Rs51.49 billion is anticipated through the quarterly adjustment.

A formal petition has been filed for the third quarterly adjustment of the fiscal year 2024-25. NEPRA (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) will conduct a hearing on the petitions for both the monthly and quarterly adjustments tomorrow.

According to the petition, 8.409 billion units of electricity were generated in March, with a production cost of Rs9.22 per unit. The reference cost for electricity in March was Rs9.25 per unit.

Additionally, under the quarterly adjustment, a reduction of Rs47.124 billion is sought under the head of capacity charges.

Read more: NEPRA reduces electricity tariffs by Rs3 per unit under FCA

In March, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) reduced the electricity tariff by up to Rs3 per unit on account of Fuel Charge Adjustment (FCA).

According to notifications, a reduction of Rs2.12 per unit was announced for consumers of government-owned DISCOs. Additionally, a price reduction of Rs3 per unit was approved for K-Electric consumers.

The benefit of reduction in electricity tariff was passed on to customers in their March 2025 bills.

The refunds were approved for Discos’ consumers for January 2025 and KE’s users in December 2024.