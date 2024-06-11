Budget 2024-25: Govt announces 22,000 bikes for women

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday announced to provide 22,000 motorbikes to women across the country under the Prime Minister Strategic Reform Initiatives for Women’s Mobility-Women on Wheels.

According to the Economic Survey launched on Tuesday, the objective of the project costing Rs 4,476.17 million, is to increase accessibility and mobility of women by providing motorcycles and scooties to them at subsidised prices.

The women from Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan are eligible to apply for the scheme.

According to the survey, this initiative will help women who work in government or semi-government institutions, as well as businesswomen, students, teachers, and healthcare professionals.

As directed by the government, the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) will carry out the program. The women will receive motorcycles on a monthly payment basis of between Rs. 2,500 and Rs. 3,000. The distribution of the scooters will take place in August through November.

Earlier, Chief Minister Punjab launched the project for the provision of 20,000 bikes under the Chief Minister Youth Initiative for students across the province.

With this initiative of CM Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, the students can acquire motorcycles and e-bikes through easy monthly installment plans with male students have the option to pay Rs 11,676 per month, while female students can avail the offer at Rs 7,325 per month.

The initiative, set to roll out in phases, will commence in key cities including Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.