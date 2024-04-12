Govt launches Interest-free e-bikes project for students

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Chief Minister of Punjab launched the project for the provision of 20,000 bikes under the Chief Minister Youth Initiative for students across the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

With this initiative of CM Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, the students can acquire motorcycles and e-bikes through easy monthly installment plans with male students have the option to pay Rs 11,676 per month, while female students can avail the offer at Rs 7,325 per month.

The initiative, set to roll out in phases, will commence in key cities including Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.

Notably, in Lahore, motorcycles will be distributed based on the population density of each district, ensuring equitable access for students across the region.

To be eligible for the scheme, candidates must be enrolled as graduate college students in either public or private universities. Additionally, they must be at least 18 years old and possess a valid driving license or learner’s permit for motorcycles under the installment plan.

The deadline for submitting applications to avail of the bikes has been set for April 29, 2024. Interested students can apply through the Punjab government’s official website.

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s initiative, students will get 19,000 petrol bikes and 1,000 electric bikes.