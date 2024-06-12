Budget 2024-25: Major announcements for salaries, pensions

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb announced ‘significant’ relief for government employees, increasing their salaries up to 25 per cent, ARY News reported.

Presenting the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on the National Assembly floor, the finance minister said that the government proposed to raise salaries by 25 percent for grade 1-16 employees and a 20 percent increase for grade 17-22 employees.

In the budget, the finance minister also proposed a 15 percent increase in pensions for retired employees. The minimum monthly wage for a worker has been raised from Rs 32,000 to Rs 37,000.

Muhammad Aurangzaib said that despite financial difficulties, the government acknowledged the hardships faced by its employees and has taken steps to address them.