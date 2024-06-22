Budget 2024: Big news related to tax on mobile phones

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee rejected the proposal to impose 18 percent of sales tax on mobile phones worth up to $200.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance presided over by the Saleem Mandviwalla where the meeting members rejected the proposal to impose 18 percent sales tax on mobile phones up to $200.

“Mobile phone is not a luxury item, imposing tax will make phones expensive,” a committee member Anusha Rahman said during the meeting.

She further added that according to the IMF, the burden has been put on the poor, tax on phone for the poor, tax on calling, tax on charging, investors are fleeing the country due to FBR.

