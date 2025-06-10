Govt allocates Rs 39.5 billion to HEC in Budget 2025-26

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has allocated Rs 39,488 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the 128 ongoing and 12 new schemes of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the Budget 2025-26.

According to the budget document issued here on Tuesday, approximately Rs 38,488.216 million has been earmarked for ongoing schemes, while Rs 1,000 million is allocated for new initiatives as part of the Budget 2025-26.

Among the ongoing projects, Rs 500 million has been allocated for the Award of Allama Muhammad Iqbal 3000 Scholarships to Afghan Students under the Prime Minister’s Directive.

Additionally, Rs 200 million has been reserved for the Construction of Academic Block at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU), Islamabad (Revised).

In the same category, Rs 250 million has been allocated for the Development of the Main Campus of Bacha Khan University, Charsadda, and Rs 500 million for the Development of the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), Rawalpindi (Revised) under the Budget 2025-26.

Furthermore, the government has earmarked Rs 611 million for the Establishment of Kamyab Jawan Sports Academies (High Performance & Resource Centers) and Youth Olympics – HEC, and Rs 558 million for the Establishment of the University of Baltistan at Skardu (Revised).

As part of its international academic cooperation efforts under Budget 2025-26, Rs 100 million has been allocated for the Fulbright Scholarship Support Program HEC-USAID (Phase III).

Additionally, Rs 2,300 million is reserved for the Overseas Scholarships for MS/M.Phil leading to Ph.D. in Selected Fields (Phase III) – HEC (Revised), and Rs 3,670 million for the Ph.D.

Scholarship Program under the Pak-US Knowledge Corridor (Phase I – Revised). Notably, Rs 800 million has been designated for the Establishment of the Pak-Korea Nutrition Centre (PKNC) to enhance child and community nutrition.

Under the new schemes announced in the Budget 2025-26, the government has allocated Rs 50 million for the Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships for Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Friendly Countries HEC, and Rs 100 million for establishing a new campus of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design in Karachi.