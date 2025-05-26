Budget 2025-26: National Economic Council to meet on June 9

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) has been summoned on June 9, 2025 as confirmed by sources from the Ministry of Finance.

According to sources, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will brief Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other members on the budget 2025-26 during the meeting.

The National Economic Council, a competent authority to approve the budget, will greenlight the budget for the upcoming financial period before being presented in the National Assembly.

The National Economic Council is also expected to endorse partnerships under public-private initiatives and finalise the five-year planning framework, according to ministry sources. Targets for GDP growth, agricultural growth, and industrial expansion will be established during the meeting.

Additionally, the National Economic Council chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will set objectives for the services sector, exports, imports, and remittances.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair the session, with participation from chief ministers of all provinces.