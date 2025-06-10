Budget 2025-26 at a glance

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced Federal Budget 2025-26 on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Here is a brief summary of all his major announcements.

Economic Performance & Reforms

GDP Growth : Expected at 4.2% for FY2025-26.

Inflation : Reduced to 4.7% (from 29.2% two years ago), targeted at 7.5% for FY2025-26.

Fiscal Discipline : Primary surplus at 2.4% of GDP , budget deficit at 3.9% of GDP .

Remittances : Increased by 31% ($31.2B in 10 months), expected to reach $38B by year-end.

Foreign Reserves : Projected to hit $14B by year-end.

Debt Management: Debt-to-GDP ratio reduced from 74% to 70%, with further cuts planned.

Tax & Revenue Reforms

FBR Digital Transformation : AI-based audits, e-invoicing, and faceless customs to curb evasion. Results : 47% revenue increase from sugar sector, Rs30 crore recovered from non-filers.

Tax Relief for Salaried Class : Reduced rates : 5% → 1% (income Rs600K–1.2M), 15% → 11% (up to Rs2.2M). Super tax cut : 0.5% reduction for firms earning Rs10M–500M .

New Measures : Carbon Levy : Rs2.5/liter on petrol/diesel (rising to Rs5/liter in FY2026-27). E-commerce Tax : 18% sales tax on digital goods/services. Pensioners Tax : 5% on annual pension income above Rs1 crore (for under-70s).



Energy Sector Reforms

Power Sector Savings : Rs3,000B saved via IPP renegotiations, 3,000MW furnace oil plants shut.

Privatization : DISCOs (Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Islamabad) halfway privatized.

Renewable Energy: Rs67.2B allocated for hydro projects (Dasu, Mohmand dams).

Infrastructure & Development

PSDP Allocation : Rs1,000B for federal projects, focusing on: Transport : Rs328B for roads (Karachi-Balochistan highway, Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway). Water Security : Rs133B for dams (Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand) and irrigation.

Reko Diq Project: Expected to generate $75B over 37 years, create 41,500 jobs.

Social Protection & Welfare

BISP Expansion : Rs716B allocation (+21%), covering 1 crore families .

Education : Rs9.8B for “knowledge schools” in underserved areas.

Health : Rs14.3B for projects, including Jinnah Medical Complex (Islamabad) .

Salary/Pension Increase : 10% hike for federal employees (Grade 1–22). 7% increase in pensions.



Sector-Specific Initiatives

Agriculture : Rs2,066B in loans (+16%), new interest-free loans for small farmers.

IT & Exports : ICT exports up 21.2% ($3.1B), target of $25B in 5 years.

Housing : Tax cuts on property (WHT reduced from 4% to 2.5% ), incentives for low-cost housing.

Overseas Pakistanis: Special courts, quotas in universities, and civil awards for top remitters.

Climate & Sustainability

Green Financing : $40B expected from World Bank/IFC over 10 years.

Pakistan’s First Green Sukuk issued for climate projects.

Privatization & SOEs

PIA & Roosevelt Hotel : Privatization targeted for FY2025-26.

SOE Reforms: 45 entities to be privatized/closed, 40,000 vacant posts abolished.

Key Messages

Digitalization : FBR reforms aim to boost tax-to-GDP ratio to 14% .

Export Growth : Tariff reforms to align with Vietnam/Indonesia, reducing duties to 0–15% .

Anti-Evasion: Stricter enforcement on non-filers, e-commerce, and cash transactions.

The finance minister maintained that budget 2025-26 emphasizes economic stability, digital transformation, and social welfare, with a focus on reducing debt, expanding exports, and climate resilience.