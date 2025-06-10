Budget 2025-26 at a glance

web analytics
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced Federal Budget 2025-26 on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Here is a brief summary of all his major announcements.

Economic Performance & Reforms

  • GDP Growth: Expected at 4.2% for FY2025-26.

  • Inflation: Reduced to 4.7% (from 29.2% two years ago), targeted at 7.5% for FY2025-26.

  • Fiscal Discipline: Primary surplus at 2.4% of GDP, budget deficit at 3.9% of GDP.

  • Remittances: Increased by 31% ($31.2B in 10 months), expected to reach $38B by year-end.

  • Foreign Reserves: Projected to hit $14B by year-end.

  • Debt Management: Debt-to-GDP ratio reduced from 74% to 70%, with further cuts planned.

Tax & Revenue Reforms

  • FBR Digital Transformation: AI-based audits, e-invoicing, and faceless customs to curb evasion.

    • Results: 47% revenue increase from sugar sector, Rs30 crore recovered from non-filers.

  • Tax Relief for Salaried Class:

    • Reduced rates: 5% → 1% (income Rs600K–1.2M), 15% → 11% (up to Rs2.2M).

    • Super tax cut: 0.5% reduction for firms earning Rs10M–500M.

  • New Measures:

    • Carbon Levy: Rs2.5/liter on petrol/diesel (rising to Rs5/liter in FY2026-27).

    • E-commerce Tax: 18% sales tax on digital goods/services.

    • Pensioners Tax: 5% on annual pension income above Rs1 crore (for under-70s).

Energy Sector Reforms

  • Power Sector SavingsRs3,000B saved via IPP renegotiations, 3,000MW furnace oil plants shut.

  • Privatization: DISCOs (Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Islamabad) halfway privatized.

  • Renewable EnergyRs67.2B allocated for hydro projects (Dasu, Mohmand dams).

Infrastructure & Development

  • PSDP AllocationRs1,000B for federal projects, focusing on:

    • TransportRs328B for roads (Karachi-Balochistan highway, Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway).

    • Water SecurityRs133B for dams (Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand) and irrigation.

  • Reko Diq Project: Expected to generate $75B over 37 years, create 41,500 jobs.

Social Protection & Welfare

  • BISP ExpansionRs716B allocation (+21%), covering 1 crore families.

  • EducationRs9.8B for “knowledge schools” in underserved areas.

  • HealthRs14.3B for projects, including Jinnah Medical Complex (Islamabad).

  • Salary/Pension Increase:

    • 10% hike for federal employees (Grade 1–22).

    • 7% increase in pensions.

Sector-Specific Initiatives

  • AgricultureRs2,066B in loans (+16%), new interest-free loans for small farmers.

  • IT & Exports: ICT exports up 21.2% ($3.1B), target of $25B in 5 years.

  • Housing: Tax cuts on property (WHT reduced from 4% to 2.5%), incentives for low-cost housing.

  • Overseas Pakistanis: Special courts, quotas in universities, and civil awards for top remitters.

Climate & Sustainability

  • Green Financing$40B expected from World Bank/IFC over 10 years.

  • Pakistan’s First Green Sukuk issued for climate projects.

Privatization & SOEs

  • PIA & Roosevelt Hotel: Privatization targeted for FY2025-26.

  • SOE Reforms45 entities to be privatized/closed, 40,000 vacant posts abolished.

Key Messages

  • Digitalization: FBR reforms aim to boost tax-to-GDP ratio to 14%.

  • Export Growth: Tariff reforms to align with Vietnam/Indonesia, reducing duties to 0–15%.

  • Anti-Evasion: Stricter enforcement on non-filers, e-commerce, and cash transactions.

The finance minister maintained that budget 2025-26 emphasizes economic stability, digital transformation, and social welfare, with a focus on reducing debt, expanding exports, and climate resilience.

MORE STORIES

