Budget 2025-26: Traders threaten protests over ‘harsh’ tax measures

Traders body has warned the government to avoid ‘harsh’ tax measures in budget 2025-26, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

President of the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Ajmal Baloch, presented his recommendations regarding the upcoming federal budget 2025-26.

He demanded the removal of the amended tax ordinance and digital invoicing system from the budget, claiming these measures would make it difficult to conduct business.

Baloch argued that the amended ordinance would prevent traders from maintaining funds in their accounts.

Ajmal Baloch also criticized the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for increasing taxes on registered taxpayers, calling it unjust. He added that the scheme of taxing banking transactions has already failed in the past.

Read more: Budget 2025–26: GDP growth target set at 4.2%

He further demanded an end to the Rs3 per litre fuel deduction applied to transactions without credit cards.

The Anjuman-e-Tajiran president asserted that digital invoicing would impose an additional monthly burden of Rs50,000 on traders and could open new avenues for corruption.

He also claimed that the Point of Sale (POS) system has become a hub for corruption and called for simplified, non-technical language in budget documents related to traders.

Ajmal Baloch warned the government to frame the budget keeping in view the needs of the business community, otherwise they would be compelled to launch street protests.