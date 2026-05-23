ISLAMABAD: The Minister of State for Finance of Pakistan, Bilal Azhar Kayani, has assured traders that the government will consider introducing an ‘Easy Tax Scheme’ in budget 2026-27.

A meeting was held between Bilal Azhar Kayani and a delegation from the Markazi Tanzeem Tajran Pakistan, led by its president Kashif Chaudhry in which discussions focused on the upcoming budget 2026-27, challenges faced by traders, and measures to broaden Pakistan’s tax base.

Bilal Azhar Kayani said the government had been consulting traders for several months ahead of the budget 2026-27 in an effort to develop a cooperative framework that would benefit both businesses and the wider economy.

The minister of state for finance has also acknowledged the trading sector’s role in driving economic activity and creating jobs, saying that all proposals submitted by traders would be reviewed carefully during the budget-making process.

In the meeting, the president of the Markazi Tanzeem Tajran Pakistan, Kashif Chaudhry has also presented a detailed set of regulatory proposals for the retail and wholesale sectors.