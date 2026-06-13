The Federal Budget 2026-27 in Pakistan, unveiled by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on June 12, 2026, provides a mix bag of incentives for the automobile industry. Without going into extensive reforms that are yet to come in the proposed Auto Policy 2026-31, the budget intends to safeguard the local manufacturing industry, drive the eco-friendly car segment and rake in revenue from expensive imported vehicles.

This is expected to bring up new alternatives in electric vehicles and e-bikes for common consumers, while making the more expensive high-displacement vehicles costlier.

The government seems to opt for continuity over major changes. Critical incentives aimed at boosting the sector as it recovers are being extended, amidst a generally unstable economy. The Customs Duty on cars and spare parts have been rationalized, with several categories showing Customs Duty cuts and the Regulatory Duty seeing amendments that will offer a Rs 285 billion overall relief in taxes across the sectors. The intended outcome is to improve affordability, and encourage the local assembling of vehicles and attract investment. At the same time, increases in Federal Excise Duty have been introduced, which will be imposed on imports and local assemblies in the engine displacement range of 2,000cc to 3,000cc, and beyond 3,000cc, which mainly target luxury sedans and SUVs.

CKD kits are still supported and expected to encourage the ever-growing number of assemblers, which now count more than 118 in the two-three-four-wheeler categories and have already made progress in showing an upward trend in CKD imports. Details of the upcoming new Auto Policy 2026-31 are expected to be approved by the Cabinet shortly, which is going to determine a long-term strategy on local manufacturing, investment and tariffs.

Strong Continued Push for Electric Vehicles

The budget reinforces Pakistan’s electrification goals under the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Policy 2025-2030, which seeks to achieve 30 percent of new vehicle sales as NEVs by 2030. Complementary programs like the Pakistan Accelerated Vehicle Electrification (PAVE) initiative offer subsidies, viability gap funding, and infrastructure development for e-bikes, scooters, rickshaws, cars, buses, and trucks.

Concessional duties on CKD kits for electric vehicles across categories have been extended until June 30, 2027. This maintains favorable rates, such as 1 percent on specific parts, 10 percent on non-localized components, and 25 percent on localized parts, helping local assemblers control costs and scale production. Sales tax relief for locally manufactured EVs also remains in place, providing stability for domestic manufacturing.

For imported Completely Built-Up (CBU) EVs, the budget introduces measures to prioritize local assembly. A new tiered Federal Excise Duty applies to high-value imported electric vehicles priced at Rs. 20 million (Rs. 2 crore) and above, making luxury and premium EVs significantly more expensive while sparing more affordable models. Electric trucks continue to enjoy a concessional 1 percent sales tax to support logistics and CPEC-related initiatives.

These provisions give local EV production a competitive edge, potentially leading to better pricing, job creation, and faster localization. Middle-class buyers interested in practical electric cars may benefit over time, though challenges such as charging infrastructure and battery costs persist. Luxury buyers, however, should prepare for higher prices on premium imports.

E-Bikes and Two/Three-Wheelers Emerge as Clear Winners

E-bikes stand out as one of the strongest beneficiaries in the budget, offering an accessible green transport solution for millions of daily commuters facing high fuel costs. Concessional duties on parts and raw materials for local e-bike and e-scooter manufacturing remain unchanged, helping keep prices competitive in the mass market.

The NEV Policy and PAVE program place special emphasis on two- and three-wheelers, backed by consumer subsidies and interest-free financing schemes in provinces like Punjab. Many e-bikes largely escaped major negative tax adjustments, positioning them as a practical tool for reducing emissions and household expenses in urban areas. Subsidies of up to Rs. 80,000 in some initiatives further enhance affordability for students, workers, and delivery riders.

With over 30 million motorcycles already on Pakistani roads, the push toward electric two-wheelers could accelerate adoption significantly. This shift promises lower running costs and environmental benefits, provided charging access and battery replacement economics continue to improve.

Outlook: Opportunities Amid Ongoing Challenges