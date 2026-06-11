ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has estimated around Rs. 682 billion to earmark for development projects of various ministries and divisions in the upcoming federal budget 2026-27.

According to official documents, Rs. 312 billion has been allocated for the National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Power Division collectively in the budget 2026-27, out of which the NHA will receive Rs. 224 billion, while the Power Division will get Rs. 88 billion in the next financial year.

The Water Resources Division will receive Rs. 104 billion.

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For provinces and special areas, Rs. 233 billion is estimated to be allocated. This includes Rs .88 billion for provincial-level projects and Rs .56 billion for merged districts.

Around Rs .89 billion is expected to be allocated for Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

For defence division, Rs. 11 billion and for the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Rs. 46 billion have been earmarked.

According to planning ministry documents, the Railways Division is set to receive Rs 40.65 billion. The Interior Ministry will get Rs .22 billion, and the Information Ministry is set to get nearly Rs 2.75 billion.