A special meeting of the federal cabinet has been convened today (Friday) to approve the budget 2026-27 proposals, ARY News reported.

According to details, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has called a special cabinet meeting at Parliament House at 2:00 pm, ahead of the presentation of the federal budget for FY2026–27 in Parliament.

The meeting is expected to give final approval to the budget proposals and related documents for the upcoming fiscal year.

Sources indicate that a final decision regarding an increase in the salaries and pensions of government employees will also be taken during the meeting. A proposal to raise public sector salaries by up to 10 per cent is expected to receive formal approval.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry stated that the federal budget will be presented in the National Assembly at 3:00 pm and in the Senate at 5:00 pm today. Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will deliver the budget speech.

Mr Chaudhry added that the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and all coalition partners will participate fully in the budget session. He also urged the opposition to play a constructive democratic role in the national interest.

According to sources, the total size of the budget 2026–27 is expected to be approximately Rs18 trillion.

The budget is likely to provide income tax relief for salaried individuals, while a reduction in the Super Tax is also under consideration. However, no reduction is expected in the corporate income tax rate.

In addition, lower duties on cosmetics and personal care products—including make-up items, face powder, mascara, shampoo and soap—could lead to lower retail prices. Conversely, electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles may become more expensive.

A proposal is also under consideration to increase the climate levy on petroleum products from Rs2.50 to Rs5 per litre.