ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a seven-member special committee, headed by the Finance Minister, to prepare recommendations for the budget 2026-27, ARY News reported.

According to details, the committee will review all matters related to the budget 2026-27 and submit its final recommendations to the prime minister for approval. The panel includes the Minister for Economic Affairs, Minister for Planning, and Minister for Law, along with Chief Technical Adviser Musharraf Rasul and the Additional Secretary Finance.

Officials said the committee will also evaluate the performance and financial requirements of key ministries, including Commerce, Power, Privatisation, and IT, as part of preparations for the budget. The findings will be used to formulate proposals for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

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The committee has also been tasked with reviewing ongoing legal cases related to the Power Division in international courts and suggesting a financial framework for effective legal representation abroad.

In addition, the terms of reference include assessing climate support levies for financing green startups and reviewing implementation reports on the government’s rightsizing policy across ministries.

The committee is expected to present its recommendations in the coming weeks ahead of final preparations for the budget 2026-27.