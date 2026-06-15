ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has expressed strong reservations over the federal budget 2026-27, with sources indicating renewed differences between the party and the government on budgetary matters.

According to party sources, the PPP leadership has decided to formally engage with the federal government to seek clarification on key aspects of the 2026-27 budget. The party is expected to raise its concerns and request detailed explanations over what it describes as “significant discrepancies” in the final document.

Sources said PPP’s budget team briefed party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the federal budget earlier in the day, during which they reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over several provisions. The briefing highlighted that the current budget differs from the version previously shared with the party, with sources claiming there are notable changes in key allocations and figures.

Amid the developments, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari postponed his scheduled address to the National Assembly. According to sources, he will now speak in the House after receiving formal clarification from the government on the budget-related issues.

Party insiders further stated that the PPP will first seek an official explanation before deciding its next course of action regarding the budget 202627. They added that the party’s budget team has already conveyed its concerns internally, reflecting a lack of satisfaction with the proposed financial plan.

The situation signals growing tension between the coalition partners as consultations over the federal budget continue.