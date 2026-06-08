ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has put forward two major demands ahead of the federal budget 2026-27, including a substantial increase in salaries and pensions for government employees, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources said the PPP has proposed a 50 per cent increase in salaries and pensions for government employees, arguing that a significant adjustment is necessary in view of prevailing inflation.

The party has also recommended raising the minimum monthly wage to Rs60,000.

According to PPP sources, the government should ensure that salaries and pensions are increased in proportion to the cost of living and inflationary pressures faced by citizens.

However, sources indicate that the government is reluctant to accept the PPP’s demands regarding salaries and pensions. The PPP is also opposed to the imposition of new taxes and levies, maintaining that the government is already collecting substantial revenues through existing taxation measures.

Party sources further suggested that the government should focus on identifying new avenues for revenue generation rather than imposing additional taxes on the public.

Earlier, People’s Party sources said that the government failed to implement the agreement over budget, which is the reason of the deadlock between two sides.

“The government has been bound under the agreement to provide details of budget to the PPP, the party has repeatedly demanded a detailed draft of the budget, but the government not wants to expose the details of the taxes and the PSDP,” party sources said.

“The government didn’t provide the details of the proposed old and new taxes till now,” People’s Party sources said.