Budget 2026–27 to offer relief for salaried class, farmers

The federal government has decided to introduce a series of relief measures for farmers, salaried individuals and the real estate sector in the upcoming budget 2026–27, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting sources.

The budget for fiscal year 2026-27 will be presented by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in National Assembly today.

According to details available with ARY News citing government sources farmers will receive a subsidy on DAP fertiliser, while additional relief is expected through reduced electricity costs for the agricultural sector.

Sources said the relief package for agriculture has been incorporated into the Finance Minister’s budget speech as part of broader efforts to support farm productivity and reduce input costs.

Read more: Budget 2026-27: Check out complete proposals for next fiscal year

The government has also decided not to increase sales tax on solar panels, a move aimed at encouraging the adoption of renewable energy solutions in budget 2026-27.

For salaried taxpayers, the budget is expected to provide tax relief ranging from 4 to 7 per cent, offering some respite amid rising living costs.

The real estate and construction sectors are also set to benefit from proposed incentives. Sources indicated that the rate of transaction tax on the purchase and sale of property will be reduced to stimulate activity in the housing market and support the construction industry.