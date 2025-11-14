German committee approves 2026 budget with higher borrowing
- Nov 14, 2025
Germany’s federal budget for next year has cleared a key hurdle and is now ready for a final vote in parliament.
After long negotiations, the Bundestag’s budget committee – whose approval is effectively the last major step before the plenary vote – early Friday signed off on a €524.5-billion ($611-billion) spending plan, €4 billion more than the government had originally proposed.
The budget relies on substantial new borrowing. The committee authorized nearly €98 billion in fresh debt for the core budget, around €8 billion more than in the government’s initial draft.
Additional loans from a previously agreed special fund for defence and infrastructure are expected to push total new debt to more than €180 billion.
The Bundestag, Germany’s lower house of parliament, is due to hold a final vote on the budget during the parliamentary week of November 25–28.
The plan sets spending levels for each ministry in 2026 and outlines which projects will receive funding.
Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil has earmarked spending of €520.5 billion ($603.3 billion) in his first draft. Around a third of it will come from loans. There are also special funds for infrastructure and the armed forces, or Bundeswehr.