Budget reservations: PML-N, PPP talks remain inconclusive

ISLAMABAD: The first round of talks between the ruling coalition partners, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), over federal budget 2023-24 reservations remained inconclusive, ARY News reported on Monday.

PML-N and PPP ministers held talks to address the reservations over the federal budget 2023-24. Sources told ARY News that PPP ministers tabled their demands before the PML-N ministers.

Both parties will hold the second round of talks on Tuesday (today) as the PML-N delegation will present the PPP’s demands before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It was learnt that PPP ministers demanded a huge amount of funds for the rehabilitation of the Sindh flood victims. The session was also attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah via video link.

The PML-N delegation assured PPP ministers of addressing their reservations regarding the budgetary allocations. Sources said that the PML-N-led government is expected to fulfil PPP’s demand in 24 hours.

From the PML-N side, Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal and Ayaz Sadiq attended the meeting. Naveed Qamar, Khursheed Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Shazia Marri represented the Pakistan People’s Party in the talks.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah is expected to reach Islamabad today to attend the second round of talks. The Sindh government has postponed the budget session for a day.