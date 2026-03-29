Medical report indicates vision issues for Bushra Bibi

After PTI founder, former first lady, Bushra Bibi is also facing vision problems, ARy News reported, quoting her medical report.

According to the report, she was examined by eye specialist Dr Arif Khan at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) a day earlier.

The findings indicate that she has been diagnosed with posterior vitreous detachment in her right eye.

The report notes symptoms including blurred vision and the appearance of black spots, along with complaints of flashes in the eye and headaches.

It further states that she has also been identified with myopia and astigmatism, which are affecting her near vision.

Doctors have advised the regular use of glasses, prescribed eye drops and other medications, and recommended a follow-up examination after four weeks.

Earlier this year, Imran Khan also underwent a minor eye procedure. Days later, Information Minister Ataullah Tarar confirmed that doctors at PIMS conducted another brief procedure after obtaining his consent.