Builder Jawed Iqbal taken away by uniformed men in Karachi

KARACHI: An influential builder and developer, Jawed Iqbal, was allegedly taken from his office in Zamzama Commercial Area of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) by unidentified armed men dressed in police uniforms.

CCTV footage shows several armed men wearing masks coming in two police vans without number plates and entering Jawed Iqbal’s office. Some were in police uniforms while others were in plain clothes. The men forcibly took the builder with them.

Iqbal’s family members said that they approached the local police station to report the incident, but the police neither registered their complaint nor took any immediate action.

South Police SSP denied that Jawed Iqbal had been arrested or that any police raid had taken place. However, officials confirmed that an investigation has been launched to locate the missing builder.

According to Jawed Iqbal’s lawyer, the builder is currently facing several ongoing legal cases.

A day earlier, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms. Jane Marriott, called on Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar at his office, accompanied by a three-member delegation.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on strengthening bilateral relations, enhancing security cooperation, advancing police reforms, and other matters of mutual interest.

Ms. Marriott expressed satisfaction over the law and order situation in Sindh and commended the Sindh government’s vision for modern and progressive policing. She emphasized that success in combating crime relies on the effective use of advanced technology and modern investigative techniques.

Home Minister Lanjar reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to fostering international cooperation and ensuring a safe, peaceful environment conducive to public welfare and free business activity.